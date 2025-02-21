Banks fined £100m after traders shared sensitive information in chat rooms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four banks have been fined more than £100 million after traders shared sensitive information with each other about the British Government debt they were buying and selling.

Traders at the four banks used one-to-one chat rooms to discuss trades in UK Government gilts in the years following the financial crisis, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

The largest fine went to Royal Bank of Canada, which will pay £34.2 million. Citi will pay around £17.2 million, HSBC £23.4 million and Morgan Stanley £29.7 million.

All the banks had their fines reduced because they settled. Citi got the largest discount after settling before any of the others.

A fifth bank, Deutsche Bank, received immunity for reporting its conduct to authorities.

Gilts are the UK’s name for Government bonds, which work like an IOU note that people can buy from the issuer.

The Government promises to pay the buyer back at some point and pay a set interest rate, allowing it to borrow money for public spending.

The CMA said the traders were trying to restrict or distort competition.

“The financial services sector is an integral part of the UK economy, contributing billions every year, and it’s essential that it functions effectively,” said CMA executive director of competition enforcement Juliette Enser.

“Only through healthy and competitive markets can we ensure businesses and investors have confidence to invest and grow – for the benefit of all in the UK.

“The fines imposed today reflect the CMA’s commitment to dealing with competition law breaches and deterring anti-competitive conduct. The fines would have been substantially higher had the banks not already taken unusually extensive steps to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

The CMA said the banks have brought in “extensive compliance measures” to guard against future wrongdoing.

Some of this was even done before the probe started in 2018.

The incidents were between 2009 and 2013, when the Bank of England was buying gilts from the market in response to the financial crisis.

Not all the banks were involved during the entire period. HSBC’s last infringement was in 2010 and Morgan Stanley’s in 2012.

Traders at Deutsche and Royal Bank of Canada shared information with each other on the largest number of individual dates – a total of 41 days spread between November 2009 and April 2013.

The combined fines for all the four banks add up to £104,460,000.