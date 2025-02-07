Bank shareholders eye returns as Barclays and NatWest report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shareholders in two of the UK’s biggest banks will be hoping for further returns next week as they shed light on recent trading amid an uncertain economic backdrop.

Barclays and NatWest will lead a raft of annual results updates by UK banks, after a recent positive period for the sector.

Shares in both firms have more than doubled over the past year, with Barclays up 111% and NatWest 105% higher.

On Thursday February 13, Barclays will be the first to update shareholders when it unveils its full-year performance for 2024.

The company is expected to reveal stronger profits after a boost from high interest rates and improved deal-making over the year.

A consensus of analysts have predicted Barclays will report a pre-tax profit of £8.1 billion for the year, up from £6.6 billion a year earlier.

The firm said in its previous update in October that improving profits were supported by a continued recovery in mergers and acquisitions, helping the firm’s deal-making business.

Investment banking fees and revenue from underwriting were up 58% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024.

Recent positive trading means it is forecast to declare a dividend of 8.6p per share, handing a total of £3 billion back to shareholders when combined with £1.8 billion in share buybacks.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Barclays has more exposure to the US than other UK banks, so there will be focus on how its US credit card customers are keeping up with repayments, as well as the usual eyes on UK loan default levels which have been robust of late.

“Interest rate expectations for 2025 will also be key, particularly any guidance on UK net interest income.”

Shareholders for both firms will be keen for their assessment on how they think expected further drops in interest rates will impact trading.

On Thursday, the Bank of England cut interest rates to 4.5% and pointed towards further cuts over the rest of the year as it seeks to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

NatWest is set to report its annual results on Friday February 14.

Similarly, it has seen its share price move firmly higher over the past year, but is likely to deliver marginally lower profits.

Analysts have forecast the company will post a pre-tax profit of £6.1 billion, compared with £6.2 billion last year.

However, analysts have suggested this would still be a “solid” performance amid a backdrop of easing interest rates.

NatWest is also expected to benefit from a decline in impairments, as lower borrowing costs lead to fewer businesses and individuals defaulting on loans.

In its previous update late last year, NatWest delivered stronger-than-expected profits for the third quarter.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at NatWest, said: “NatWest has been on a roll, with its share price doubling over the past year.

“It’s up 8% in 2025 so far, benefiting from the tailwind of positive sentiment towards UK stocks and by its third quarter results beating expectations.

“There’s been continued progress in keeping costs under control and although mortgage pricing has been proving a little painful over recent quarters as more profitable business during the pandemic was replaced, that will drop out of the equation moving forward with profitability of new and existing business now the same.”