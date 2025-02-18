Bank of England chief says UK facing ‘weak growth environment’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Governor of the Bank of England has said the UK is experiencing a “weak growth environment” as he cautioned over the impact of “global fragmentation” on the world economy.

Andrew Bailey, speaking at an event held by think tank Bruegel in Belgium, nonetheless said it was a good thing that inflation had eased faster than previous expectations.

He said: “Today, we’re in a period of, frankly, heightened uncertainty – we all know what’s going on around us.”

Continuing disinflation in the economy – meaning price rises cooling – allowed the Bank to cut interest rates for the third time this month, Mr Bailey said, adding: “Because we are facing a weak growth environment in the UK.

Fragmentation is bad for global growth, and I do think we have to make that point clear Andrew Bailey, Bank of England Governor

“It is quite hard to work out to what extent that weaker growth story is a result of supply-side weakness, or supply-and-demand-side weakness.

“The second thing is we are facing a short-run hump in inflation that’s going to go up … nearly all of that comes from administered prices, particularly in the energy market, water and some other public services.”

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to reduce interest rates to 4.5% earlier this month – marking the third time rates have been cut since August last year.

However, it painted a gloomy picture for the UK economy by halving its growth forecast for the year and predicting a jump in inflation later on in 2025.

The UK economy is set to grow 0.75% this year, down from a previous estimate of 1.5%, before accelerating again in 2026 and 2027, according to the projections.

And new official figures published on Tuesday found that growth in pay for UK workers, excluding bonuses, rose for the third time in a row, with increases seen in both the private and public sector.

Mr Bailey said pay growth rose “not quite as much as we were expecting” in the latest data, but that it did not change the Bank’s view that wage increases are likely to slow over the next year.

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging talk, the Bank’s chief said: “Fragmentation is bad for global growth, and I do think we have to make that point clear.”

It comes amid policy changes under the new Donald Trump administration in the US, including the threat of higher tariffs on goods imported to the US.

Mr Bailey added that “we are facing a world where there is more push-back on regulation” on financial services, but stressed that there was “no trade-off between financial stability and growth”.