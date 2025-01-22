BA’s owner warns it would not back Heathrow expansion without fees overhaul
IAG)chief executive Luis Gallego said the regulatory model used to determine the west London airport’s charges is ‘not fit for purpose’.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
British Airways’ parent company has warned it would not support Heathrow expansion without an overhaul of how passenger fees are set.
International Airlines Group (IAG) chief executive Luis Gallego said the regulatory model used to determine the west London airport’s charges is “not fit for purpose”.
He made the comments amid speculation Chancellor Rachel Reeves is preparing to back the building of a third runway at Heathrow.
Speaking at an event held by trade association Airlines UK in central London, Mr Gallego said: “I think the regulatory model that we have is not fit for purpose.
“All the investments in Heathrow are too high and in the end we transfer that to the customers.
“As a consequence of that, Heathrow is the most expensive airport in the world but the experiences of customers are not comparable to other places.
“So we want to develop Heathrow and we support the development if we have the right regulatory model.”
Asked if IAG would not support expansion if the current regulatory model remains, he replied: “Yes.”
Regulatory the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) determines the cap on per passenger charges that airlines must pay to Heathrow.
Heathrow and the CAA were approached for a comment.