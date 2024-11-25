B&Q owner Kingfisher braces for £31m rise in tax bill next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

B&Q owner Kingfisher has said it expects to see its tax bill increase by about £31 million next year due to plans unveiled in the Government’s Budget, as it narrowed its profit forecast for the year.

The DIY giant said consumer spending weakened as a result of uncertainty in the lead up to the autumn Budget statement in the UK.

It reported total group sales of £3.2 billion between August and October, 1.1% lower than the same period a year ago, when compared like-for-like.

In the UK and Ireland, sales edged up 0.4% to £1.6 billion.

Kingfisher said a stronger sales performance in August and September was offset by consumer uncertainty in the UK and France in October as people waited to see what tax measures would be announced in government budgets.

A higher rate of employer national insurance in the UK is set to push up its tax bill by about £31 million in the next financial year.

The planned increase to the national minimum wage will be offset by cost-cutting and improving productivity, Kingfisher also said.

The company said it was now expecting its adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to be between about £510 million and £540 million, down from a previous maximum of £550 million.

However, Kingfisher chief executive Thierry Garnier pointed to “early signs of improvement” of so-called big ticket purchases in recent months.

Sales of costlier items, such as kitchen and bathroom ranges and products for large home improvement projects, have been weaker for the retailer this year.

“We continued to see improved volume trends in our core categories, supported by repairs, maintenance and existing home renovation,” Mr Garnier said.

“As expected, sales of our ‘big-ticket’ categories remained soft, although we are seeing early signs of improvement.

“Looking towards next year, recent political and macroeconomic developments have layered incremental uncertainty onto the near-term outlook in our markets.

“As a group, we are strongly positioned to benefit from the inflection to come within home improvement.”