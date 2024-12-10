Avanti West Coast train managers to strike in dispute over rest day working
Union members voted overwhelmingly against the company’s proposals.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Train managers at Avanti West Coast are to strike in a dispute over rest day working.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out on December 22, 23 and 29.
Union members voted overwhelmingly against the company’s proposals.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti West Coast’s proposals have been decisively rejected by our train managers, sending a clear message to management that the current arrangements are unacceptable.
“Train managers are being treated unfairly compared to senior managers, who receive significant payments for covering these roles.
“Our members have had enough, and this strike action demonstrates their determination to win a fair deal.
“It’s time for Avanti to put forward serious proposals that reflect the vital contribution of our train managers to the railway.
“We remain ready to reach a negotiated settlement and we urge management to show they are serious about resolving this dispute.”