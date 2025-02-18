AstraZeneca boss takes home £15m pay packet after profits rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of drugmaker AstraZeneca was handed a pay package worth nearly £15 million last year, new company accounts reveal.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company behind a variety of medicines paid its chief executive Pascal Soriot £14.7 million in 2024.

This was made up of a salary worth £1.5 million, an annual bonus and long-term incentive awards.

It cements Mr Soriot’s position as one of the highest-paid chief executives of FTSE 100 companies.

“Despite an increasingly volatile environment globally, Mr Soriot has led AstraZeneca to deliver strong results in 2024, with another year of robust top line growth and impressive results from the pipeline,” the company said.

The business generated a pre-tax profit of 8.7 billion dollars (£6.9 billion) for the year, about a quarter higher than in 2023, it said earlier this month.

A jump in the group’s total revenues was partly driven by a 24% rise in sales of oncology treatments – those used for cancer patients.

AstraZeneca, which also makes vaccines, said it was expecting to make progress on several new medicines this year.

But the firm recently scrapped plans to build a £450 million vaccine manufacturing plant in Merseyside, saying Labour failed to match the previous government’s offer of support.

Mr Soriot said he was “very disappointed” by the move but that the company “couldn’t make the investment economically viable”.

His 2024 pay is nonetheless lower than the £16.9 million pay packet the chief executive took home in 2023.

AstraZeneca faced resistance from some shareholders last year who voted against proposals to change its executive pay policy, which could have seen the chief executive earn as much as £18.7 million last year.

The plans nonetheless gained enough backing to be passed.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca said on the latest payout: “The remuneration of our executive directors and our wider workforce reflects the underlying performance of the company, which has generated a total shareholder return of 33% over the past three years.”