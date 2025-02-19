Arms maker BAE Systems cites ‘growing threats’ to security amid record profit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A global ramp-up in military spending amid wars in Ukraine and Gaza helped push weapons manufacturer BAE Systems make a record profit of just over £3 billion last year.

Europe’s largest defence contractor said earnings surged by one-sixth compared to 2024, buoyed by “growing threats” to security around the world.

BAE Systems makes weapons ranging across missiles and artillery systems, tanks, planes and warships.

It also makes cybersecurity products and advanced electronics, including for countries’ space agencies, and it is the biggest military contractor to the UK Government.

The company said it secured £33.7 billion of orders last year, taking its backlog to a new record high, amid more demand for its combat vehicles, and improvements to fighter jets and submarine technology.

“Today, nations are facing increasingly varied and complex threats to security,” the company said on Wednesday.

“These growing threats have reinforced the essential nature of our work and highlighted the need for continued global investment in defence.”

Sales in the UK rose by 12% year-on-year to £7.4 billion, while the US, its biggest market geographically, it saw sales surge by 17% to £12.5 billion.

It also sold just under £3 billion of products to Saudi Arabia, a 10% rise. BAE Systems provides and maintains the kingdom’s fleet of Tornado and Typhoon fighter jets.

Bosses expect profit to rise again this year by as much as 10%, amid renewed pressure on Nato members to spend more on their militaries.

Since taking office, US president Donald Trump has demanded that members of the military alliance pour as much as 5% of their total economic output into defence spending.

BAE Systems also said it has picked out cybersecurity “as a key focus area for business growth”, and said it is seeing an “increase in demand driven by persistent global security challenges”.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “We’re supporting our customers around the world, while shaping our portfolio towards higher growth and strategically important markets.

“Across our business, we’re also investing in our people, facilities and technologies to drive efficiencies, boost capacity and increase our agility to deliver in a rapidly evolving environment.

“Based on the exceptional visibility of our record order backlog and sustainability of our value-compounding business model, we remain confident in the positive momentum of our business into the future.”