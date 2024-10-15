Apple announces new iPad mini ‘built for Apple Intelligence’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Apple has announced a new iPad mini, which houses the firm’s A17 Pro chip and the ability to support its upcoming Apple Intelligence AI tools.

The device is the first upgrade to the smallest version of the iPad since 2021, and can be pre-ordered from Tuesday before going on general sale next Wednesday, and will start at £499.

The new mini is the latest device to be made ready for Apple Intelligence, the tech giant’s much anticipated AI tools which will be embedded across Apple devices to help users with tasks, productivity and creative work.

The iPhone maker is still to confirm the exact launch date for the tools, but in its announcement of the new iPad mini, the tech giant did confirm they would begin rolling out in US English “later this month” through a free software update.

Once in place, Apple Intelligence will offer writing tools to help users refine text across different apps by rewriting, proofreading and summarising text, as well as giving an intelligence boost to virtual assistant Siri to better help users with requests and queries.

Apple Intelligence will also integrate ChatGPT into compatible Apple devices for additional assistance.

The upcoming rollout of Apple’s own AI tools will see the US firm take on rivals Google and Samsung, both of whom have introduced suites of AI-powered features to their smartphones this year.

However, Apple Intelligence will currently not be available to iPhone and iPad users in the European Union, as Apple remains in a stand-off with EU regulators over its mobile operating system and new EU competition laws.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing, said: “There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design.

“iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private.”

“With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”