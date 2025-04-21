Almost 600,000 council jobs lost in a decade – union

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Councils across England and Wales have lost almost a third of their staff over the past decade, according to new research.

A study by the GMB revealed that since 2012, almost 600,000 council jobs had gone.

The union said that 13 years ago, local authorities in England and Wales employed 1,894,700 workers, but by 2024 the number had fallen to 1,295,300.

Birmingham was the worst hit council, losing almost 27,000 workers, followed by Derbyshire and Staffordshire, according to the study.

The figures were released as the GMB and other unions begin talks with the Local Government Association over council workers’ pay claim for 2025/26.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “These figures are clearly appalling and show the deep and lasting damage austerity has done to our country.

“Council workers look after our loved ones, help our children learn, clear away our rubbish and keep our green spaces clean.

“They are the absolute backbone of society and should have had this year’s pay lift already – instead, we are waiting for a response from the Local Government Association.

“GMB members working in local government face huge pressures, with the cost-of-living rocketing.

“They deserve a decent pay rise.”

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Working in local government has never been more valued or important, given the hundreds of essential services provided every day by councils and combined authorities to keep our communities running.

“Significant staff shortages in local government risk having a serious impact on councils’ capacity to deliver services and help Government meet key pledges.

“Government investment in local government and its workforce is key to ensure services are protected and also to delivering its own policy agenda.”