Admiral Taverns to weather Budget tax increases amid stronger trading

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Admiral Taverns, one of the UK’s largest pub companies, has said it is well positioned to weather the impact of tax and wage increases amid a boost from acquisitions and investments.

The pub firm, which runs around 1,400 sites, said sales so far this year have been stronger than expected, shrugging off pressures facing consumer finances.

It came as the private equity-backed firm revealed underlying adjusted profits of £59.7 million for the year to May 26 last year.

It represents an increase from a £55.9 million profit a year earlier.

The company, which runs primarily drink-focused pubs, said it was supported by investments, including £36.8 million spent on improving its pub estate over the year.

Admiral has grown in the new financial year on the back of acquisition deals, snapping up 37 sites from Fuller’s in June last year and 18 sites from Marston’s.

The pub group added that it is “continuing to explore opportunities to add further sites”, with backing from owner Proprium Capital Partners.

It reported positive trading so far in the financial year, with sales up to January surpassing previous targets.

As a result, the firm said it is “well positioned to weather the impact of budget changes to NIC (national insurance contributions) and business rates”.

Current trading is ahead of our expectations, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business and estate, and the group remains well positioned to continue to deliver profitable group growth and sustained strategic progress Admiral Taverns chief executive Chris Jowsey

Chief executive Chris Jowsey said: “I’m particularly proud of the strong progress we have made against our strategic plans, delivering profitable growth across our estate as we continue to expand our footprint and cement our position as a champion of UK community pubs.

“As we look to the future, we remain focused on driving further improvements to enhance our support offering and will continue to look for opportunities to expand our community pub estate.

“Current trading is ahead of our expectations, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business and estate, and the group remains well positioned to continue to deliver profitable group growth and sustained strategic progress.”