Zoe Atkin wins freeski half-pipe bronze as Eileen Gu soars to victory
- Zoe Atkin has secured a bronze medal in the freeski half-pipe, contributing to Team GB's best ever Winter Olympics medal haul of five, including three golds.
- The 23-year-old, who is the reigning world and X Games champion, earned her first Olympic medal, equalling her older sister Izzy's slopestyle bronze from Pyeongchang 2018.
- China's Eileen Gu, the most decorated freeskier in history, successfully defended her title to win gold, while her compatriot Li Fanghui took the silver medal.
- Atkin initially led with a score of 90.50 on her first run, showcasing her superior amplitude, but was later surpassed by Gu and Li.
- The final was delayed by 90 minutes due to heavy snowfall, but proceeded on Sunday under clear skies, with Atkin expressing delight at making the podium despite a crash on her second run.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks