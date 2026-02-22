Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zoe Atkin wins freeski half-pipe bronze as Eileen Gu soars to victory

Zoe Atkin took Winter Olympics bronze
Zoe Atkin took Winter Olympics bronze (PA Wire)
  • Zoe Atkin has secured a bronze medal in the freeski half-pipe, contributing to Team GB's best ever Winter Olympics medal haul of five, including three golds.
  • The 23-year-old, who is the reigning world and X Games champion, earned her first Olympic medal, equalling her older sister Izzy's slopestyle bronze from Pyeongchang 2018.
  • China's Eileen Gu, the most decorated freeskier in history, successfully defended her title to win gold, while her compatriot Li Fanghui took the silver medal.
  • Atkin initially led with a score of 90.50 on her first run, showcasing her superior amplitude, but was later surpassed by Gu and Li.
  • The final was delayed by 90 minutes due to heavy snowfall, but proceeded on Sunday under clear skies, with Atkin expressing delight at making the podium despite a crash on her second run.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in