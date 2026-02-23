Who won the snooker last night?
- Zhao Xintong won the final four frames to beat John Higgins 10-7 in the Players Championship final on Sunday.
- The reigning world champion found his best form at 7-6 down to storm to victory, and he has now won all of his first five ranking finals.
- He is only the fourth player to achieve this feat after Steve Davis, Mark Williams and Neil Robertson.
- Higgins, 50, was aiming to become the oldest winner of a ranking event but could not keep up with Zhao in the closing stages of the match in Telford.
- Higgins was gracious in defeat as he branded Zhao “an absolute genius” following his tournament triumph.
