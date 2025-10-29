Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The thunderous volley that saw Cardiff beat Wrexham in first meeting in more than 20 years

Cardiff City's Will Fish scores the winner
Cardiff City's Will Fish scores the winner (Action Images/Ed Sykes)
  • Cardiff secured a 2-1 victory over Wrexham in their Carabao Cup match, marking the first encounter between the two Welsh clubs in over two decades.
  • Yousef Salech put Cardiff ahead in the first half, with Wrexham's initial performance drawing criticism from their home supporters.
  • Wrexham substitute Kieffer Moore equalised early in the second half, briefly revitalising the home side's chances.
  • Will Fish scored the winning goal for Cardiff with a thunderous volley in the 71st minute, ensuring their progression in the competition.
  • The defeat ended Wrexham's aspirations of reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1978, as Cardiff deservedly advanced.
