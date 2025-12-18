World’s tallest teenager completes career first for college basketball team
- Florida Gators, ranked 23rd nationally, secured a dominant 102-61 victory over Saint Francis on Wednesday, providing a welcome break from their challenging schedule.
- Xaivian Lee led the Gators with 18 points, while Alex Condon added 14, as Florida never trailed and established an early 20-point lead.
- Olivier Rioux, the world's tallest teenager, made his collegiate debut, scoring his first field goal with a dunk to the delight of the home crowd.
- Other key contributors for Florida included Rueben Chinyelu with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar each scoring 11 points.
- Saint Francis, ranked 361st nationally and a 45 ½-point underdog, suffered their seventh defeat by at least 25 points this season, with Skylar Wicks scoring 22 points.