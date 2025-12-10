Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US cities left counting the costs of hosting World Cup 2026

Inside Fifa’s shambolic and shameful 2026 World Cup draw
  • Eleven US cities hosting the 2026 World Cup face a collective financial shortfall of at least $250m, primarily due to highly restrictive deals imposed by FIFA.
  • FIFA's new 'Host City Supporter' programme, which replaced local organising committees, has severely limited cities' ability to secure sponsorships due to exclusivity agreements with FIFA's own commercial partners.
  • Cities are struggling to find local sponsors, with examples like Philadelphia's potential deal with a convenience store chain being blocked due to conflicts with FIFA's primary partners, such as McDonald's.
  • The substantial financial burden for security, transport, and fan festivals, estimated between $100-250m per city, may necessitate the federal government and local entities covering significant costs.
  • There is growing frustration among host cities and insiders, who criticise FIFA for prioritising its own record-breaking revenue (expected to reach $11-14bn) over host legacy and support, with the US government's World Cup preparations led by Andrew Giuliani.
In full

