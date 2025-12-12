Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fans hit out at ‘slap in the face’ World Cup ticket pricing

FIFA President Gianni pauses during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
FIFA President Gianni pauses during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • England fans face exorbitant costs to follow their team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with the cheapest final ticket priced at $4,185 (£3,120).
  • Following England from the first game to the final would cost a minimum of $7,020 (£5,228) for the cheapest tickets, a substantial increase compared to previous tournaments.
  • The England Fans’ Embassy described the pricing policy as a 'slap in the face' and 'laughable', criticising the disregard for loyal supporters.
  • Football Supporters Europe (FSE) labelled the prices a 'monumental betrayal' and urged FIFA to halt ticket sales and review the pricing structure.
  • FSE highlighted that supporting a team from start to finish at this World Cup could cost five times more than at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
