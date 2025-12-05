What time is the World Cup draw and where can I watch it in the UK?
- The draw for the 2026 World Cup is scheduled for Friday, 5 December, at 5pm UK time/12pm EST at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, with Donald Trump expected to be present.
- This tournament marks the first time 48 teams will participate, expanded from 32, and will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with the draw being shown on BBC Two from 5pm in the UK on Friday.
- The 48 nations will be divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the last-32 knockout stage.
- The majority of the 104 matches will be held in the USA (78 games), while Mexico and Canada will each host 13 games.
- The World Cup will kick off on 11 June 2026 at Mexico’s historic Azteca Stadium and conclude with the final on 19 July at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.