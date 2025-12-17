Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

2026 World Cup prize money revealed by Fifa

The prize money on offer for next year’s World Cup will be more than ever before (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)
  • Fifa announced record prize money for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, with the total fund increasing by 50 per cent to $727m (£545m).
  • The champions of the tournament will receive $50m (£37.5m), an increase from the amount won by Argentina in 2022.
  • This prize money increase coincides with the expansion of participating nations from 32 to 48 teams.
  • Ticket prices for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are up to five times more expensive than at the 2022 World Cup.
  • Football Supporters Europe criticised Fifa's limited introduction of $60 (£45) tickets, stating the revisions do not go far enough to address the high costs for most supporters.
