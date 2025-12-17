2026 World Cup prize money revealed by Fifa
- Fifa announced record prize money for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, with the total fund increasing by 50 per cent to $727m (£545m).
- The champions of the tournament will receive $50m (£37.5m), an increase from the amount won by Argentina in 2022.
- This prize money increase coincides with the expansion of participating nations from 32 to 48 teams.
- Ticket prices for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are up to five times more expensive than at the 2022 World Cup.
- Football Supporters Europe criticised Fifa's limited introduction of $60 (£45) tickets, stating the revisions do not go far enough to address the high costs for most supporters.