US-born Canada coach slams Donald Trump comments: ‘Unsettling and insulting’
- Jesse Marsch, the American-born coach of Canada's national soccer team, expressed shame and called Donald Trump's ongoing comments about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state "unsettling and insulting".
- Speaking at a media day for the Concacaf Nations League Finals, Marsch criticised the rhetoric as arrogant and disrespectful towards a historically strong and loyal ally.
- Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st state, initially to avoid tariffs, and has shared memes and AI images related to the idea.
- Marsch highlighted Canada as a strong, independent nation valuing decency, high ethics, respect, fairness, and unity, contrasting it with the "polarized, disrespectful and often hate-fueled climate in the US".
- Canada, the U.S., and Mexico are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, with Marsch stating his pride in coaching the Canadian national team.