Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US-born Canada coach slams Donald Trump comments: ‘Unsettling and insulting’

Welcome to the Trump Show: Miguel Delaney on a surreal and politicised World Cup draw
  • Jesse Marsch, the American-born coach of Canada's national soccer team, expressed shame and called Donald Trump's ongoing comments about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state "unsettling and insulting".
  • Speaking at a media day for the Concacaf Nations League Finals, Marsch criticised the rhetoric as arrogant and disrespectful towards a historically strong and loyal ally.
  • Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st state, initially to avoid tariffs, and has shared memes and AI images related to the idea.
  • Marsch highlighted Canada as a strong, independent nation valuing decency, high ethics, respect, fairness, and unity, contrasting it with the "polarized, disrespectful and often hate-fueled climate in the US".
  • Canada, the U.S., and Mexico are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, with Marsch stating his pride in coaching the Canadian national team.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in