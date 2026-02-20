Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge World Cup fan fest near iconic landmark canceled

Fan fests with large video screens have been a part of each World Cup’s organization since 2006
Fan fests with large video screens have been a part of each World Cup’s organization since 2006 (Getty Images)
  • A week-long World Cup fan festival planned for Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, has been cancelled, months after tickets went on sale.
  • The New York and New Jersey World Cup host committee scrapped plans for the event this week, which was intended to be open for all 104 matches of the tournament starting on June 11.
  • Instead of the single large festival, an "expanded network of fan zones and community celebrations" across New Jersey's 21 counties will serve as the region's official fan engagement program, officials said.
  • Newly-inaugurated New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill announced a $5 million initiative to fund community World Cup activities but didn’t say why the FanFest was canceled.
  • While a New York City FanFest in Queens Corona Park also did not proceed, new plans include a fan event at the U.S. Tennis Association's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center fromJune 17-28 and a fan village at Manhattan's Rockefeller Center from July 4-19.
