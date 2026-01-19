Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chelsea to face Man Utd as Women’s FA Cup fifth round draw revealed

Chelsea will play Manchester United in a repeat of last season’s final
Chelsea will play Manchester United in a repeat of last season’s final (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Chelsea vs Manchester United was the standout tie following Monday night’s draw for the Women’s FA Cup fifth round.
  • It will be a repeat of the 2025 final, which saw Chelsea beat United 3-0 at Wembley.
  • There will be a Merseyside derby, as Liverpool host Everton, while Arsenal will face Bristol City, Manchester City will play against Sheffield United and Brighton travel to West Ham.
  • London City Lionesses will play against Tottenham, Oxford United will host Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City will face Chatham Town.
  • All ties will be played on the weekend of the 21st/22nd February.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in