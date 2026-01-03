Wolves end 20-game winless streak to beat struggling West Ham
- Wolverhampton Wanderers secured their first league win of the season, defeating West Ham United 3-0.
- This victory ended Wolves' 20-game winless streak in a huge boost for their campaign.
- Goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-Chan (penalty) and Mateus Mane secured the victory.
- West Ham's heavy defeat exacerbates their relegation worries, leaving them four points adrift of safety.
- The result places increased pressure on manager Nuno Espirito Santo amid fan discontent.