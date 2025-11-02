Wolves sack manager after poor start to the season
- Wolves have sacked manager Vitor Pereira following a winless start to the Premier League season.
- The club currently sits bottom of the table with just two points from their opening 10 games, leaving them eight points from safety.
- Pereira's dismissal comes despite him signing a new three-year contract only 45 days prior, having successfully saved the club from relegation last season.
- Under-21 head coach James Collins and Under-18 head coach Richard Walker will take charge while the club finalises the appointment of a new first-team head coach.
- Wolves are the first club in Premier League history to go winless in their first 10 games in consecutive seasons.