Wolves sack manager after poor start to the season

Vitor Pereira is feeling the pressure (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Vitor Pereira is feeling the pressure (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Wolves have sacked manager Vitor Pereira following a winless start to the Premier League season.
  • The club currently sits bottom of the table with just two points from their opening 10 games, leaving them eight points from safety.
  • Pereira's dismissal comes despite him signing a new three-year contract only 45 days prior, having successfully saved the club from relegation last season.
  • Under-21 head coach James Collins and Under-18 head coach Richard Walker will take charge while the club finalises the appointment of a new first-team head coach.
  • Wolves are the first club in Premier League history to go winless in their first 10 games in consecutive seasons.
