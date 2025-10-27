Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wolves boss issues rallying cry after row with fans

Vitor Pereira was approached by multiple English clubs
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a last-minute 3-2 Premier League defeat to Burnley at Molineux, leaving them rock-bottom of the table.
  • Burnley took a two-goal lead through Zian Flemming, but Wolves fought back to equalise before half-time with goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Marshall Munetsi.
  • Lyle Foster scored Burnley's winning goal in the fifth minute of added time, securing their first away victory of the season.
  • Following the match, Wolves fans turned on manager Vitor Pereira, chanting “sacked in the morning” and engaging in heated discussions with him and player Strand Larsen.
  • Pereira acknowledged the supporters' frustration but called for unity, stating that the team gave everything and believes a win can change their fortunes.
