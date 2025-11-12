Rock-bottom Premier League club Wolves appoint new manager
- Rob Edwards has been appointed as the new manager of Wolves on a three-year deal.
- He returns to his former club, where he made over 100 appearances as a player, replacing Vitor Pereira.
- Edwards joins Wolves after a compensation fee of £3m was agreed with Middlesbrough, where he had been manager since the start of the season.
- His primary task is to steer Wolves out of Premier League relegation danger, as they are currently bottom of the table without a win this season.
- Edwards previously guided Luton into the Premier League for the first time in 2023, showcasing his top-flight experience.