Former Wolves boss rules out return after fan outcry
- Gary O’Neil has reportedly withdrawn from discussions regarding a potential return as Wolves head coach, less than a year after he was sacked by the club.
- O’Neil, who was dismissed in December last year, reportedly felt the timing was not right for him to take on a new management role.
- The club’s Supporters Trust had opposed his re-appointment, stating it would demonstrate a 'clear lack of strategic direction' from the hierarchy.
- Wolves are currently bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from 10 games, leading to the recent dismissal of O’Neil’s replacement, Vitor Pereira.
- The club is now searching for its third manager in less than 12 months, with Rob Edwards and Erik ten Hag among the potential candidates, while James Collins and Richard Walker are in interim charge.