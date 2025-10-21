Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

WNBA players in for ‘big’ pay increase after on-court protest: ‘They deserve it’

WNBA players spark pay debate with T-shirts at All-Star Game; are they right?
  • NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says WNBA players are set to receive "big" pay increases in their upcoming collective bargaining agreement.
  • Silver discussed the new agreement ahead of the NBA's opening day double header, noting that the current WNBA agreement expires next week.
  • Standard WNBA base salaries last season ranged from $66,079 to $249,244, with a team salary cap of $1,507,100.
  • WNBA players have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with current pay, notably wearing "Pay us what you owe us" shirts at the All-Star Game in July.
  • Players opted out of the existing CBA last year, seeking improved benefits, higher salaries, increased revenue sharing, and a more flexible salary cap.
