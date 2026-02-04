Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The childhood friends aiming to secure curling gold at the Winter Olympics

Kate and William try curling with Team GB ahead of Winter Olympics and Paralympics
  • Team GB's mixed doubles curling pair, Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, secured an 8-6 victory over Norway in their opening round-robin match at the Winter Olympic Games.
  • The match, a rematch of the Beijing semi-finals, was briefly interrupted by a partial power cut just five minutes after it began.
  • Despite the technical disruption, Mouat and Dodds, who are childhood friends, demonstrated strong teamwork and strategic play.
  • Jennifer Dodds delivered several crucial stones, including a three-point haul in the second and sixth ends, which were instrumental in sealing the win.
  • The pair are scheduled to play two more matches on Thursday against Estonia and Czechia as they aim for a top-four spot to qualify for the semi-finals.
