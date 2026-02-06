Verdict issued on Winter Olympics ‘penisgate’ controversy
- World skiing's governing body, the FIS, has dismissed as a "wild rumour" claims that ski jumpers are injecting hyaluronic acid into their penises for competitive advantage.
- The rumour, first reported by German outlet Bild, suggested that an enlarged penis would allow athletes to wear a larger, more aerodynamic suit.
- A larger suit, particularly in the crotch area, could provide more lift, with studies indicating that even small changes in fabric size can significantly increase jump length.
- The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) stated it would look into the claims, despite the FIS asserting there has never been any indication or evidence of such a practice.
- The issue has drawn attention partly because suit manipulation has previously led to sanctions in the sport, including the suspension of two Norwegian Olympic medallists last year.
