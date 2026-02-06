How to watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony this evening
- The Winter Olympics officially commence today, Friday 6 January, with the Opening Ceremony.
- The primary ceremony takes place at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, marking one of its final events before demolition, alongside athlete parades in mountain clusters such as Cortina.
- The ceremony's theme is 'Harmony', celebrating the host cities Milan and Cortina, with Cortina having previously hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics.
- UK viewers can watch the Opening Ceremony live on BBC Two from 6:30pm GMT, with the event scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT.
- Notable performers include Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Lang Lang, and Snoop Dogg, who is also Team USA’s honorary coach.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks