Olympics fans slam opening ceremony commentators: ‘Why is this necessary?’
- Viewers of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony rushed to social media right at the start of the event with a request for the commentators.
- They urged media pundits to let them admire the show, writing, “NBC commentators please no talking.” Another wrote, “Why is it necessary to talk over the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics? Let us just watch it and stop interrupting?”
- Other people were upset about advertisements being played by some networks during the broadcast. “Trying to watch the live Opening Ceremony on @CBC is about as disgusting as it gets. They have just had 12 commercials in under 10 minutes,” one angry viewer wrote.
- However, some fans praised the coverage with one X user saying, “Five minutes of the #WinterOlympics opening ceremony and already dying laughing with @Julie_Fleming and @galaxydazzle at the perfect BBC commentary. ‘It’s not raining and there are no boats.’ (Oh Paris.)
- The opening ceremony began at 7 p.m. GMT (2 p.m. ET) with an encore to follow in the US later in the evening. Notable performers include Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Lang Lang, and Snoop Dogg, who is also Team USA’s honorary coach.
