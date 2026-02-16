Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The only way to contain a norovirus outbreak at the Olympics

The Conversation Original report by Jennifer Guthrie
  • Norovirus outbreaks are a recurring concern at major international events, including the Olympic Games, due to the gathering of thousands of athletes and staff.
  • The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games have already experienced norovirus affecting several teams, illustrating the potential for disruption to competitions.
  • Norovirus is highly contagious, resilient, and requires a very low infectious dose, enabling it to spread rapidly through shared facilities and close contact.
  • Symptoms typically include sudden vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, and stomach cramps, lasting 24 to 72 hours, with individuals able to spread the virus before symptoms appear.
  • Containing norovirus at large-scale events like the Olympics is challenging, demanding extensive sanitation, rapid testing, and isolation measures, as shown by postponed games and team quarantines.
