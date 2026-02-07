Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Team GB skier vows to ‘give it everything’ after reaching Winter Olympics final

Kirsty Muir is into the Winter Olympics final (Lindsay Wasson/AP)
Kirsty Muir is into the Winter Olympics final (Lindsay Wasson/AP) (AP)
  • Scottish skier Kirsty Muir has qualified for the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final at Milano Cortina 2026, securing third place in qualifying.
  • The 21-year-old from Aberdeen overcame initial nerves to deliver two strong runs, with scores of 63.18 and 64.98, cementing her spot in the medal showdown.
  • Muir expressed her determination to “give it everything” in the final, aiming to perform a run she is proud of, following her recent X Games victory.
  • Beyond her athletic performance, Muir is an avid participant in Olympic pin trading, documenting her collection and finding it a sociable aspect of the Games.
  • Her main competitors in the final will include world number one Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland, who qualified first, and China's Eileen Gu, who recovered from a poor first run to qualify second.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in