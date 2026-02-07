Team GB skier vows to ‘give it everything’ after reaching Winter Olympics final
- Scottish skier Kirsty Muir has qualified for the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final at Milano Cortina 2026, securing third place in qualifying.
- The 21-year-old from Aberdeen overcame initial nerves to deliver two strong runs, with scores of 63.18 and 64.98, cementing her spot in the medal showdown.
- Muir expressed her determination to “give it everything” in the final, aiming to perform a run she is proud of, following her recent X Games victory.
- Beyond her athletic performance, Muir is an avid participant in Olympic pin trading, documenting her collection and finding it a sociable aspect of the Games.
- Her main competitors in the final will include world number one Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland, who qualified first, and China's Eileen Gu, who recovered from a poor first run to qualify second.
