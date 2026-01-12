Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation launched over sabotage claims in popular Winter Olympic sport

Katie Uhlaender (pictured) has accused Canadian skeleton coach Joe Cecchini of sabotaging her Winter Olympic chances
Katie Uhlaender (pictured) has accused Canadian skeleton coach Joe Cecchini of sabotaging her Winter Olympic chances (Reuters)
  • US Olympian Katie Uhlaender has accused Canadian skeleton coach Joe Cecchini of sabotaging her chances of qualifying for the Winter Olympics.
  • Uhlaender alleges Cecchini deliberately withdrew four Canadian athletes from a North American Cup race, reducing the field and consequently the available qualifying points.
  • This action, according to Uhlaender, prevented her from accruing enough points to qualify for her sixth Games, despite winning the race.
  • Uhlaender claims Cecchini admitted his plan was to ensure Canadian athletes qualified and that he did not feel responsible for other nations' athletes.
  • The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has launched an investigation into the incident, while Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton has defended Cecchini's decision.
