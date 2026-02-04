Italy stopped Russia-linked cyberattacks ahead of Winter Olympics, minister claims
- Italy foiled a series of cyberattacks that targeted an embassy in Washington, plus websites linked to the Winter Olympics and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.
- Speaking about the incidents on Tuesday, Tajani claimed “these are actions of Russian origin”.
- Tajani added “we prevented a series of cyberattacks against foreign ministry sites”.
- Russia is currently banned from competing at the Winter Olympics, with only a small selection of individual Russian athletes competing at the Games as “neutrals”.
- The Winter Olympics are due to get underway later this week, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday.
