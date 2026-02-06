Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olympic hockey match postponed after illness sidelines 13 players

Legendary Olympians share their highlights from the Winter Games
  • Finland's national women's hockey team had its opening Olympic preliminary-round game against Canada postponed due to a norovirus outbreak affecting 13 players.
  • The decision to reschedule the match to 12 February was made after Finland could only field eight skaters and two goalies for practice.
  • Opposing teams, including Canada, the Czech Republic, and the USA, expressed sympathy and supported the postponement, citing player welfare and the integrity of the competition.
  • Finnish coach Tero Lehterä emphasised the unfairness of asking his healthy players to compete and the risk of infecting Canadian opponents.
  • Olympic officials described the postponement as a "responsible and necessary decision" to ensure player health and fair play, with the norovirus outbreak isolated to the Finnish squad.
