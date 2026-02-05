Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greenpeace urges Winter Olympics organisers to ‘kick polluters out’

Greenpeace protested in Milan on Thursday
Greenpeace protested in Milan on Thursday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Greenpeace staged a protest in Milan on Thursday morning, urging Winter Olympics organisers to remove fossil fuel companies as sponsors.
  • The environmental group specifically targeted Eni, a premium domestic sponsor, accusing its operations of contributing to global warming and threatening winter sports.
  • Protesters displayed an installation of Olympic rings dripping black oil in front of Milan's Duomo cathedral as the Olympic torch arrived, while a banner also read: “Kick polluters out of the Games”.
  • Greenpeace has filed a climate change lawsuit against Eni and called for the organisers to cut ties with the Italian energy major.
  • Eni responded by stating its commitment to addressing climate change and investing in energy transition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
