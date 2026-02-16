Winter Olympics curling controversy explained
- A cheating controversy, dubbed “double-touching,” has engulfed the curling competition at the Winter Olympics, primarily involving the Canadian men's and women's teams.
- The dispute began on Friday with Swedish curler Oskar Eriksson accusing Canadian Marc Kennedy, and later extended to Canadian skip Rachel Homan, with video evidence circulating on social media.
- The controversy widened on Sunday when a stone from the British men's team was also removed for the same alleged infraction, following increased surveillance by officials.
- World Curling clarified that touching the stone after release is against the rules and announced increased official presence, though not at every hog line.
- Canadian curlers, including Kennedy and Homan, have denied the allegations, suggesting they are being unfairly targeted, while the controversy has sparked debate over the use of video replays in the sport.
