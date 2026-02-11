Olympian who confessed to affair on live TV reveals he has still not heard from girlfriend
- Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid publicly admitted to cheating on his girlfriend live on television.
- The confession occurred after he secured a bronze medal in the Men's 20km Individual race, where he became emotional.
- Laegreid, a seven-time world champion, described the period as the 'worst week' of his life following his infidelity.
- He expressed his desire for reconciliation with his girlfriend, hoping for a 'happy ending' to their relationship.
- Laegreid confirmed that he has not yet received a response from his girlfriend since his televised admission.
