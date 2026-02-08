Breezy Johnson wins first Olympic gold for Team USA after Lindsey Vonn crashes out
- American Breezy Johnson secured the Olympic women's downhill title in Cortina d'Ampezzo, earning the first medal for Team USA at the Games.
- Germany's Emma Aicher claimed the silver medal, while home favourite Sofia Goggia of Italy took the bronze.
- The event was overshadowed by a serious crash involving US teammate Lindsey Vonn, who was airlifted to hospital after overshooting a turn.
- Vonn, who holds a record 12 World Cup wins at Cortina d'Ampezzo, crashed hard in the top section of the course.
- Andorra's Cande Moreno also suffered a significant crash and was airlifted to hospital, while Austria's Nina Ortlieb crashed but got up unassisted.
