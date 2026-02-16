Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Highly anticipated Winter Olympics event delayed due to blizzard

  • The Winter Olympics women’s freestyle skiing Big Air final has been delayed due to severe weather conditions in Livigno, Italian Alps.
  • Heavy snowfall and high winds, described as blizzard conditions, made it unsafe for competitors.
  • Team GB's Kirsty Muir, who qualified fourth, is among the athletes affected by the delay.
  • The competition was initially postponed by 30 minutes, then extended to 90 minutes, and finally adjusted to a 75-minute delay.
  • The event is now scheduled to commence at 7.45pm GMT (8.45pm local time), following attempts by ground staff to clear snow.
