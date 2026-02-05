Winter Olympics pundits for TNT Sports and Discovery+ revealed
- The 2026 Winter Olympics will be hosted by Milano-Cortina, following the Beijing 2022 Games where Norway topped the medal table and Team GB secured two medals.
- Team GB has set a target of four to eight medals for the upcoming Games, with hopes for success in curling, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, and ice dance.
- All events will be streamed live on discovery+, and TNT Sports will broadcast the Olympic Games for the first time.
- Coverage will feature analysis from several former Olympians, including Amy Williams for sliding events, Aimee Fuller for freestyle skiing and snowboarding, and Vicki Chalmers, Lamin Deen, Ed Drake, Charlie Guest, and Eve Muirhead as studio pundits.
- Orla Chennaoui and Reshmin Chowdhury will present the studio coverage, with Radzi Chinyanganya, Lutalo Muhammad, and Laura Robson reporting live from Milano-Cortina.
