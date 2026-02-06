Where is Winter Olympic 2026 opening ceremony being held?
- Milan's iconic San Siro stadium is expected to host its final major global event as the opening ceremony for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
- The 99-year-old arena, home to Inter Milan and AC Milan, was purchased by the clubs and is scheduled for demolition to make way for a new stadium before the 2032 European Championship.
- Originally named San Siro, the stadium was officially renamed Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in 1980 after the legendary Milanese footballer, though it is still widely known by its original name.
- Built in a record 13 months between 1925 and 1926, the stadium has undergone several expansions and a significant renovation before the 1990 World Cup, giving it its current distinctive appearance.
- Beyond football, San Siro has hosted matches for the 1934 and 1990 World Cups, the 1980 European Championship, and numerous concerts by renowned international music artists.
