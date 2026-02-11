Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter Olympic mascot frenzy leaves shelves empty

A spectator moves in to hug Olympic mascot Tina prior to an alpine ski women's downhill race
A spectator moves in to hug Olympic mascot Tina prior to an alpine ski women's downhill race (AP)
  • Fans of the Milan Cortina Olympic mascots, stoat siblings Milo and Tina, are struggling to find plush toys in the host cities.
  • Official Olympic stores in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, including the largest at Duomo Cathedral, have sold out of the popular merchandise.
  • The plush toys, priced between 18 and 58 euros, also appear to be sold out online, leading to humorous desperation among visitors.
  • Tina represents the Olympic Winter Games, while her younger brother Milo, the face of the Paralympic Winter Games, is celebrated for overcoming a disability.
  • The only guaranteed way to acquire a plush mascot currently is by winning a medal, as they are gifted to athletes on the podium.
