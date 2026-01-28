Why Williams was withdrawn from the F1 pre-season test
- Williams F1 boss James Vowles confirmed the team's withdrawal from the first pre-season test in Barcelona, describing the decision as “incredibly painful”.
- The withdrawal was due to “delays” with the FW48 car, which Vowles said is about three times more complicated than previous models.
- Vowles explained that missing the Barcelona test was a strategic choice to avoid compromising spare components for subsequent races.
- Despite the initial setback, Williams has now passed all mandatory FIA crash tests and is prepared for the second pre-season test in Bahrain, scheduled for 11-13 February.
- Vowles expressed confidence in the team's 2026 car, asserting it is the best Williams has produced during his tenure, and confirmed the drivers support his decision.