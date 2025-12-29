Luke Littler hits back after being booed during Rob Cross clash
- Luke Littler, known as 'The Nuke', secured his place in the last eight of the PDC World Championship with a 4-2 victory over former world champion Rob Cross.
- The 18-year-old laughed off a hostile crowd, thanking them for contributing to his prize money from the record £1m pot.
- Littler closed out the match with an impressive average of almost 107 and 17 180s, capitalising after Cross missed a crucial dart at tops in the sixth set.
- In other last-16 matches, Ryan Searle achieved a 4-0 whitewash, while Charlie Manby continued his strong debut by beating Ricky Evans 4-2.
- Kevin Doets caused an upset by defeating 15th seed Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in a thrilling contest, and Justin Hood also progressed to the fourth round.