Kyren Wilson celebrates first Masters title after cagey final

Pa Sport
Kyren Wilson of England chalks the cue against Lei Peifan of China on day one of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre on April 19, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Kyren Wilson of England chalks the cue against Lei Peifan of China on day one of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre on April 19, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
  • Kyren Wilson secured his maiden Masters snooker title, defeating veteran John Higgins in a cagey final.
  • Wilson claimed a 10-6 victory over Higgins, who was seeking his third Masters title 20 years after his last win and became the oldest player to reach a Triple Crown final at 50.
  • The match was characterised by uncharacteristic errors from both players, with Wilson establishing a 5-3 lead after the first session.
  • Wilson expressed his honour at sharing the table with his idol, Higgins, describing the final as an 'absolute dogfight'.
  • Higgins admitted he was 'useless' in the final, acknowledging Wilson was 'by far the better player' and 'totally dominant'.
