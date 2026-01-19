Kyren Wilson celebrates first Masters title after cagey final
- Kyren Wilson secured his maiden Masters snooker title, defeating veteran John Higgins in a cagey final.
- Wilson claimed a 10-6 victory over Higgins, who was seeking his third Masters title 20 years after his last win and became the oldest player to reach a Triple Crown final at 50.
- The match was characterised by uncharacteristic errors from both players, with Wilson establishing a 5-3 lead after the first session.
- Wilson expressed his honour at sharing the table with his idol, Higgins, describing the final as an 'absolute dogfight'.
- Higgins admitted he was 'useless' in the final, acknowledging Wilson was 'by far the better player' and 'totally dominant'.