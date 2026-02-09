Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Running back describes Super Bowl MVP win as ‘dream come true’

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player after rushing for 135 yards in his team's 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots.
  • Walker became the first running back to receive the Super Bowl MVP award since Terrell Davis in 1998, describing the win as a "dream come true."
  • The Seahawks' defence significantly impacted the game, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times, with one leading to a crucial fumble returned for a touchdown.
  • Despite their offence managing only one touchdown, Seattle secured their win with five field goals from Jason Myers.
  • The victory, which took place at Levi's Stadium, marked Seattle's second Super Bowl title and served as revenge for their loss to the Patriots 11 years ago.

