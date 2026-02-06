Who is the Olympic opening ceremony DJ?
- The 2026 Winter Olympics officially got underway on Friday with an elaborate opening ceremony in Milan, marking the start of the Games set to take place across Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
- The spectacle featured a diverse array of entertainment, from interpretive dance and oversized effigies of renowned Italian composers to commentary by Shaun White and a performance by Mariah Carey.
- However, it was Milan-based producer and DJ MACE, real name Simone Benussi, who emerged as a significant star of the event.
- MACE appeared to be performing behind a booth that appeared to be made of ice, which proved to be a talking point.
- But his lengthy mix during the hours-long parade of nations proved crucial in sustaining audience engagement throughout the extensive procession that dominated much of the ceremony.
