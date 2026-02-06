Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is the Olympic opening ceremony DJ?

Snoop Dogg tries sledging at Winter Olympics
  • The 2026 Winter Olympics officially got underway on Friday with an elaborate opening ceremony in Milan, marking the start of the Games set to take place across Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
  • The spectacle featured a diverse array of entertainment, from interpretive dance and oversized effigies of renowned Italian composers to commentary by Shaun White and a performance by Mariah Carey.
  • However, it was Milan-based producer and DJ MACE, real name Simone Benussi, who emerged as a significant star of the event.
  • MACE appeared to be performing behind a booth that appeared to be made of ice, which proved to be a talking point.
  • But his lengthy mix during the hours-long parade of nations proved crucial in sustaining audience engagement throughout the extensive procession that dominated much of the ceremony.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in